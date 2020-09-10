Marine Le Pen, president of the National Gathering, during her return to school speech in Fréjus (Var), September 6, 2020 (illustration photo). (PHILIPPE ARNASSAN / MAXPPP)

“I note that the French borders – which have never been closed – are still not subject to serious checks as are the borders of other countries in Europe. There is no requirement for tests.” , said Marine Le Pen, interviewed Wednesday September 9 on France Inter. The True from False Cell explains to you why it is false. On the other hand, in mid-July, there were many imported cases among hospitalizations in the Paris region, as Marine Le Pen notes.

Covid tests required at airports

France does indeed carry out checks at its air borders in particular. The Quai d’Orsay has drawn up a precise list of countries for which a Covid test is required before arriving on French territory. Passengers departing from United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, United States and Panama, have theobligation to present a negative Covid test of less than 72 hours even before embarking for France. At the same time, a list of around thirty countries has been drawn up by France (Turkey, Brazil, Mexico, etc.) for which this test of less than 72 hours is also recommended but with additional flexibility: if they have not not being tested on arrival in France, passengers from these countries can be redirected to a health checkpoint in order to undergo a test on site at the airport. If one of these passengers shows symptoms of Covid, the prefecture automatically calls for his quarantine. On the other hand, it is true that no European country is among these countries obliged to present the result of a test.

According to Public Health France, 16,171 PCR tests were carried out in the airports of Ile-de-France the week of August 17, of which 570 were positive.

Lots of cases from overseas this summer

“I note that two weeks ago, three weeks ago, when the first alerts arrived, they came from Parisian hospitals who said be careful, the majority of people who enter hospital today are people who come or return from abroad ‘”, also declared the president of the RN. There is no official figure to verify this assertion. However, it is true that Parisian hospitals have given the alert in mid-July by warning of signs of a resumption of the epidemic. At the time, doctors also confirmed to franceinfo this trend according to which many cases from abroad presented themselves in Parisian hospitals, in particular cases of Covid after a stay in Algeria. However, this was a momentary trend and only concerned Île-de-France.