There is no scientific evidence to confirm that the virus which infects Marseillais is different from that which infects Parisians. As for the “specifics” that the second assistant to the town hall evokes, it is difficult to estimate the impact on the evolution of the epidemic at the local level.

“We don’t have the same Covid in Marseille as in Lyon, Paris or Toulouse”, said Samia Ghali, Tuesday October 6 on LCI. “There are specificities”, even insisted the second assistant to the town hall of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône). This “situation” pleads, according to her, in favor of the creation of a Marseille scientific council, whose role will be to make “recommendations” at the National Scientific Council in Paris.

Could the coronavirus which is raging in the second largest city in France therefore be different from the one which strikes the capital? Does the Covid-19 epidemic have regional particularities? Is Samia Ghali saying true or “fake”?

Samia Ghali’s remarks echo recent statements by Professor Didier Raoult on virus mutations. The director of the IHU in Marseille thus exposed, Tuesday on CNews, that he was not observing a coronavirus epidemic, but “mini-epidemics with several variants”. “We have the impression, in addition, that these variants do not have the same severity”, he added. Variant 1, “which circulated in July-August”, had “less severity”, which translated as “fewer hospitalizations, fewer resuscitations, fewer deaths”, theorized Didier Raoult. Variant 4, which is currently propagating, would not be “not so banal nor so benign”, according to him.

The Sars-CoV-2 has continued to mutate since its appearance in January. Scientists around the world are documenting its developments. They keep a family tree that allows you to trace the family ties between the different variants of the virus. They also follow their circulation around the world on a planisphere. This work can be viewed on the website Nextstrain (in English). But the experts interviewed by Franceinfo urge not to draw hasty conclusions from these viral mutations.

“This is not a Marseille specificity. The nature of this virus is to mutate. It is therefore normal that we observe mutations”, recalls Etienne Decroly, CNRS research director at the University of Aix-Marseille. “The virus acquires an average of two mutations each month and this builds up slowly in the different lineages of the virus, but it remains a very small variability, insists Etienne Simon-Lorière, who heads a research team at the Pasteur Institute specializing in the analysis of the evolution of the genome of viruses. If we compare the virus we had in January to the virus we find today, there are 17 to 18 changes, around 20 in some cases and that’s it. It’s ridiculously small compared to the size of its genome. For us that doesn’t change anything: it’s the same virus that was there in February-March and that has continued to circulate ever since. “

The virus mutates with transmission, contaminating new organisms, and these mutated variants travel across the world via their infected hosts, explains Etienne Decroly. “We see that there is a variety of viruses circulating in Marseille, as in many other places in France, Europe and around the world. But these are the same variants circulating in Europe and the Americas”, point Etienne Simon-Lorière.

With each new appearance of a mutation in the virus, researchers analyze its genetic code to determine if these variations could have an effect, explains Etienne Simon-Lorière. So, “in Singapore, for a few days, a less virulent variant had circulated, but it had not spread”, he recalls. Since, “we have no indications of viruses which would be more or less virulent locally”, notes the researcher, dubious about the statements of Didier Raoult. “Except if they have data that would be local and that they would not have shared”, he slips. “There are discussions, but there is no demonstration, no indications”, Etienne Decroly unit.

So far, only one mutation has really caught the attention of scientists. “This mutation has been well documented and resolved since March. It is transmitted better, which explains why it has become the majority. But if it has probably increased the transmissibility of the virus, there is no indication that it has ‘made it more virulent “, temper Etienne Decroly. “VShe more transmissible variant is the virus that has been found overwhelmingly in Europe. In France we only saw that one, by the way “, insist Etienne Simon-Lorière.

There is no particularly different situation in Marseille, in Paris or elsewhere. There is no situation of Marseille against Paris. Etienne Decroly, CNRS research director at the University of Aix-Marseilleto franceinfo

“I did not see any data that suggested that there were geographic particularities, even global ones, abounds Dominique Costagliola, Deputy Director of the Pierre-Louis Institute of Epidemiology and Public Health. To my knowledge, there is no article in the scientific literature that documents a correlation between mutations that are or are not present in a virus and that people who have a virus that carries these mutations have some form of ‘different evolution. “

If there are “specificities” the Marseille health situation, they would rather be sought outside of microbiology, believes the epidemiologist. The high population density, the high average age of the inhabitants, their low standard of living, the presence of social inequalities are all factors that can worsen an epidemic, increasing the risk of infection and contamination. But “when we look at the characteristics of infected people and which, in these, are linked to a more or less serious outcome, we mainly find age, sex to a lesser extent and comorbidities, which also explain the difference between men and women “, recalls the expert, member of the Academy of Sciences.

Dominique Costagliola warns against this desire to compare everything: “VSThe comparisons are quite complex to make; many factors come into play “. The evolution of the epidemic in France can be read through reports from Public Health France. But their level of precision is regional or departmental at best. It is difficult to have precise figures and statistics at the municipal level, even for large cities such as Lyon, Marseille, Paris or Toulouse. In these metropolises, hospitals also take care of patients coming from other municipalities in the same department or in the same region. Consequently, the number or state of health of these patients certainly provides information on the health situation of a city, but also that of the surrounding cities.

The Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region is thus the one with the most new hospitalizations (1.62 per 100,000 inhabitants, on October 6, the day of Samia Ghali’s declarations), just ahead of Ile-de-France. (1.58). Next come Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (1.11), Hauts-de-France (0.99) and Occitanie (0.83). On the other hand, admissions to intensive care are slightly more numerous in Ile-de-France (0.33 per 100,000 inhabitants, on October 6) than in Paca (0.28). The difference is smaller between Hauts-de-France (0.23), Occitanie (0.20) and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (0.19). The geography of the disease reproductive factor is a little different. This effective R corresponds to the average number of people infected by a case and makes it possible to monitor the dynamics of virus transmission. The R is highest (1.09) in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. It is 1.05 in Bourgogne-France-Comté and in Pays de la Loire. 1.03 in Brittany and Hauts-de-France. And 1.02 in Ile-de-France. Paca is the region with the lowest R (0.85), just after Corsica (0.77).

At the departmental level, it is in Paris that the incidence rate – the number of Sars-CoV-2 positive patients reported to the entire population – is the highest: 256 per 100,000 inhabitants. In the Rhône, it reached 220 and even 255 in Lyon. It is 203 in the North as in Haute-Garonne and 192 in Bouches-du-Rhône. In view of these elements, it is impossible to conclude that the virus there is different from that which circulates in Paris, Lyon or even Toulouse and to estimate the share of “specificities” Marseilles in the evolution of the epidemic.