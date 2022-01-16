Coronavirus Is it possible to go for a corona test if you want to go on a holiday trip, what certificates are required at the Finnish border? This is how the authorities instruct

It is the passenger’s own responsibility to find out the entry regulations and restrictions of the countries of destination. Airlines may also require negative corona test results.

In Finland has in recent weeks emphatically moved away from large-scale coronavirus testing and tracing. The epidemic is now focused on testing and treating severe symptoms.

The policy has sparked a debate on how to prove coronary heart disease in the future.

Among other things, an opinion paper published in Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday asks how it is currently possible to prove a coronary illness if you want to travel.

According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), there is usually no need to apply for an official coronavirus test if you are in basic health, have good general well-being, and have mild respiratory symptoms.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) recommends taking a home test for people with mild symptoms. For asymptomatic exposures, STM recommends two home tests every three days.

How changing the testing criteria will affect travel and how should anyone who likes to travel now act?

Can I take the corona test unvaccinated if I need a certificate of negative corona test in the corona passport?

“In principle, adults should carry out testing for travel or obtaining a corona passport in the private sector at their own expense,” Head of Department, Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) Taneli Puumalainen said in an interview with HS in December.

When traveling, it should also be noted that some destination countries or airlines may require a hand-signed and stamped certificate of negative corona test.

What if you know you have coronary heart disease and plan to travel abroad, for example, later in the spring?

According to STM, a positive result in a home test can be confirmed by an official test, for example when there is a need to obtain a result for a corona passport.

Full The vaccination series and corona passport are the simplest way to ensure smooth travel when returning to Finland. THL as a complete vaccination series generally considers two doses of vaccine.

However, you should not travel ill or symptomatic, even if the certificates are in order.

Almost all visitors to Finland are currently subject to the provisions of the Communicable Diseases Act and the regulations of regional government agencies. health security measures. Entry measures do not apply to children and young people born in 2007 or later, nor to some special groups.

To Finland on arrival, it must therefore be possible to present either a certificate of a complete vaccination series or a certificate of coronavirus disease less than six months ago or a test certificate with a negative test result not earlier than 72 hours before entry.

If the person entering the country does not have any of the above-mentioned certificates, he or she must take part in a corona test at the point of entry and also go to a new test within 3–5 days of entering Finland.

The same requirement for a repeat test within 3-5 working days also applies to those who enter the country with only a negative test certificate or who have received only one vaccination.

If it happens that you get coronavirus disease and therefore have to postpone the vaccine, it is possible to get a certificate for the disease. In this case, it is possible to go on a trip with a certificate for six months.

When traveling account must also be taken of any restrictions and entry regulations in the countries of destination.

For example, Sweden authorities tightened their entry regulations at the end of December. At present, all foreigners over the age of 12 entering Sweden are required to have a certificate of a negative coronavirus test taken within 48 before entering the country. The test certificate cannot be replaced by a corona passport. The policy is valid until the end of January.

The entry regulations and restrictions of the countries may change even with a quick schedule, and the passenger must find out for himself what the current situation is in the country of destination or possible stopovers. Information on the situation in different countries can be found, among other things Through the Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ travel bulletins.