Coronavirus “Is it necessary to test everyone who has been vaccinated twice?” The corona team leader would target testing more effectively

The National Coordination Group for Corona Test Readiness will submit its proposal to the Ministry on Friday.

Whereby how should corona testing and tracing work be done in such a way that testing and tracing does not place an unreasonable burden on municipal health personnel?

Corona tests should be targeted more effectively than at present, says the Chief Physician of the Hospital District of Southwest Finland Mikko Pietilä.

“If there are only a certain number of nets, you need to consider where the nets should be counted so that they can catch a sufficient number of fish,” he compares.

The national coordination group for corona testing readiness, led by Pietilä, is preparing an update for a new corona testing and tracing strategy. The group is due to submit its proposal to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) on Friday.

“The aim is to update the testing and tracing strategy to reflect the current pandemic situation, which takes into account vaccination coverage and to rationalize that testing volume could be reduced without compromising pandemic management,” says Pietilä.

According to Pietilä, corona testing is not being abandoned altogether, but an attempt is being made to target it so that the symptoms that are essential for managing a corona pandemic would be achieved, but testing capacity would also be sufficient during the coming autumn flu season.

Mission not easy, he admits. Even doctors find it difficult to distinguish coronary symptoms from symptoms caused by other respiratory infections.

Little by little, however, testing practices in Finland should lead to tests being performed on the basis of an assessment prescribed by a doctor, as in other diseases, and not so that all symptoms are tested, Pietilä says.

“It is less likely that a person who has been vaccinated twice will get a coronary infection. For example, is it necessary to test those who have been vaccinated twice, unless there is a clear Corona exposure,” Pietilä asks.

“Or how necessary, for example, to test a child with symptoms of a mild respiratory infection if other adults in his or her home have been vaccinated twice and it is known that children rarely get serious forms of the disease caused by the coronavirus.”

Pietilä points out that testing, tracing and quarantine are currently placing an unreasonable burden on healthcare personnel capacity.

In Finland has recently sparked a debate about how long it makes sense to continue tracing infections like the current one.

Municipalities are concerned about the state of primary health care when many professionals are caught up in tracking work.

Leading doctors in the six largest cities in a statement on Thursday called for a rationalization of coronavirus infection tracking.

The statement was signed by the doctors responsible for infectious diseases in Espoo, Helsinki, Oulu, Tampere, Turku and Vantaa.

According to doctors, tracing the delta variant is very laborious and burdensome for municipal health personnel.

Municipalities have long been concerned that residents’ access to primary health care and dental care in particular has become more difficult, as interest rate tracking takes time for professionals.

Testing and tracing will be addressed in the government’s ongoing hybrid strategy update, says STM’s director Pasi Pohjola.

“The wishes of the field have been heard and will be taken into account in the update. The existing strategy and THL’s guidance allow room for maneuver for the local operator according to the local situation, ”Pohjola states in a message sent to HS.

Also the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) said it was well aware of municipalities’ concerns about infection tracing. Marin commented on the matter when he arrived at the Estate House for a board meeting on Thursday afternoon.

“Tracing is currently eating up a lot of resources on the healthcare side, and this resource would perhaps be more sensibly used elsewhere,” Marin said.