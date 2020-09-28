The virus continues to circulate: 14,000 Covid cases were confirmed on Saturday, September 26. But an indicator seems to prove that barrier gestures are bearing fruit. The reproduction rate, in other words the number of people a patient infects, is slightly higher than 1 today, against 3 at the height of the epidemic, during confinement. The number of intensive care beds is the same as before the epidemic. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, however, affirms that the capacity could go up to 12,000 places.

There is, today, no medicine to cure the coronavirus, but doctors now know better how to treat the symptoms thanks to the combination of three measures: “better adapted high-flow oxygen therapy, cortisone given early as soon as the patient requires oxygen, and higher-dose preventive anticoagulations upon admission to hospital”, lists Bruno Megarbane, head of the intensive care unit at the Lariboisière hospital, in Paris.

The JT

The other subjects of the news