A queue in front of a medical analysis laboratory, August 29, 2020 (CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

“We are over a million [de tests] Now per week, we test more in France than in Germany when we look at the number of inhabitants, than in Spain, than in Italy “, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal, interviewed Thursday September 10, on BFM. It’s true, France recently passed in front of Germany.

France ahead of Germany, Spain and Italy

In relation to the number of inhabitants, Gabriel Attal is right. On average, every day in France, there are 1.95 tests per thousand inhabitants, against 1.91 in Spain and 1.88 in Germany. If this plays out in a pocket handkerchief between these three European neighbors, Italy is far behind France with only one test per thousand inhabitants, according to data listed by the site ourworldindata.org.

However, it has not been that long since France passed Germany. The Germans carried out more tests than the French during most of August, as again evidenced by the data compiled by ourworldindata.

Denmark is champion

As of the fixed date of September 10, Denmark appears to be the country carrying out the highest number of tests per day in relation to its population, with more than five tests per thousand inhabitants carried out each day (average smoothed over 7 days). With nearly three tests per thousand inhabitants, Luxembourg comes second. The UK, for its part, performs more than 2.5 daily tests per 1,000 inhabitants on average. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson even promised a “massive screening program” with the objective of performing 500,000 tests every day by the end of October.