A queue in entrance of a medical evaluation laboratory, August 29, 2020 (CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

“We’re over one million [de tests] Now per week, we check extra in France than in Germany after we take a look at the variety of inhabitants, than in Spain, than in Italy “, stated authorities spokesman Gabriel Attal, interviewed Thursday September 10, on BFM. It is true, France lately handed in entrance of Germany.

France forward of Germany, Spain and Italy

In relation to the variety of inhabitants, Gabriel Attal is true. On common, on daily basis in France, there are 1.95 assessments per thousand inhabitants, in opposition to 1.91 in Spain and 1.88 in Germany. If this performs out in a pocket handkerchief between these three European neighbors, Italy is way behind France with just one check per thousand inhabitants, in response to information listed by the location ourworldindata.org.

Nevertheless, it has not been that lengthy since France handed Germany. The Germans carried out extra assessments than the French throughout most of August, as once more evidenced by the info compiled by ourworldindata.

Denmark is champion

As of the fastened date of September 10, Denmark seems to be the nation finishing up the best variety of assessments per day in relation to its inhabitants, with greater than 5 assessments per thousand inhabitants carried out every day (common smoothed over 7 days). With practically three assessments per thousand inhabitants, Luxembourg comes second. The UK, for its half, performs greater than 2.5 day by day assessments per 1,000 inhabitants on common. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson even promised a “large screening program” with the target of performing 500,000 assessments on daily basis by the tip of October.