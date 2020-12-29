Due to the corona virus, Baden-Württemberg is in lockdown for the second time this year. This is driving many industries to the brink of ruin.

Stuttgart – Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, the economy has been suffering from the measures and regulations to protect against infection. Retail is particularly hard hit. The second lockdown means that many retailers will no longer run during the Christmas season and sales have also fallen dramatically. Some regional sellers are now trying to offer their goods online. This is also very difficult because of the overwhelming power of Amazon. The auto industry is also suffering massively from the crisis. While Daimler slipped into the red due to the months of production stoppage, Porsche is in a much better position. However, both Stuttgart carmakers recorded a decline in sales. Due to the regulations, the airports in the country are also reporting a massive decline in passenger numbers.

As BW24 * reports, The corona virus is driving many industries in Baden-Württemberg to the brink of ruin.

The Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg has kept people in the southwest in suspense for over 10 months (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is part of the Ippen-Digital network.