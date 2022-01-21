Coronavirus Ireland waives majority of interest rate restrictions on Saturday – ‘We’ve survived the micron storm’

The decision means that bars and restaurants, among others, will be allowed to keep their doors open during normal opening hours and will no longer require a corona passport.

Irish the Prime Minister Michael Martinin according to the country will waive the majority of interest rate restrictions from Saturday. According to Martin, the country has “survived the micron storm”.

The decision means that bars and restaurants, among others, will be allowed to keep their doors open during normal opening hours and will no longer require a corona passport. The number of customers for indoor and outdoor transactions is no longer limited either.

Ireland imposed interest rate restrictions in December due to the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant.

More than 5,500 new infections were recorded in the country yesterday. As early as the beginning of the month, more than 20,000 new infections per day were reported in the country.

Britain has also announced that it will abandon most interest rate restrictions.