Grit our teeth now, to smile at Christmas. This is the principle of the race against time in which the Irish are launched. Faced with the second wave, a general reconfinement from Wednesday, October 21 in the evening was decided. This is a first in Europe. The Irish government wants to save the holiday season for the sake of traders and the morale of the inhabitants. “Every Christmas is important, but this year it is especially important“, estimated Micheál Martin, the Irish Prime Minister.

As in March, closure of all non-essential businesses. Bars and restaurants will only sell to take away. It is also forbidden to leave home, except to play sports within a radius of 5 km. Only the schools will remain open. These measures are well accepted on the spot. And for good reason, the Irish share the same objective: that of December 25.