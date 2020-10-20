Ireland has just taken a radical step: to reconfine its entire population. The authorities want to save Christmas. “This is very clearly the objective of Prime Minister Micheál Martin. ‘If we come together, he said, we can celebrate Christmas properly. ‘ The re-containment will last six weeks“, reports the journalist Matthieu Boisseau live from London for the 13h00, Tuesday 20 October. Ireland wants break the dynamics of the epidemic now to be able to get your head out of the water in mid-December, a very important holiday period for the country.

From Wednesday October 21 in the evening, the shops non-essential will close. Bars and restaurants remain open, but only for take-out. All outings are prohibited, with the exception of physical exercise within a radius of five kilometers around your home. “L‘Ireland is not the only country to make this decision since from Friday, Wales is also placed in confinement for two weeks, with the objective of saving Christmas too.“, concludes the journalist.