Ireland is experiencing an epidemic resurgence with more than 1,000 new cases recorded on Monday 9 October alone. As a result, the country is reconfigured for at least six weeks from midnight Wednesday October 21. Restaurants will be closed, as will bars. Only take-out will be authorized. However, unlike the first wave and the first confinement, this time, schools remain open and sports activities will be allowed within a radius of five kilometers around the home.

Same situation for Wales. In this part of the United Kingdom, 950 new cases were recorded on Sunday, a figure which has doubled compared to the beginning of the month. Welsh Prime Minister calls on people to “stay at home”. A confinement which will last two weeks and which should take place from Friday 6 p.m. Pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential shops will be closed, while primary schools will remain open. This reconfinement will affect three million inhabitants, explains the journalist of France Televisions, Anaïs Hanquet in plateau, Tuesday, October 20.

