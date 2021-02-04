The chief WHO expert in Wuhan praised, today, Thursday, the “very frank” discussions he had with Chinese scientists about the origin of the virus that causes the Covid-19 epidemic.

Peter Ben Embark said that the talks covered allegations widely reported by the international media, a day after his team and his team visited the Wuhan virus laboratory.

Without delving into specific hypotheses, Ben Embarek described some of them as being far from all rational conception, stressing that investigators would not waste time chasing the most bizarre allegations.

“The discussions were very frank,” a food safety specialist at the United Nations World Health Organization said by phone from Wuhan, the city in central China, where the first cases of the Coronavirus were recorded in December 2019.

“We discussed … a lot of famous theories and so forth, and what happened to explain them,” added Ben Embark, who worked in the World Health Organization’s office in Beijing for two years, starting in 2009.

After the quarantine that they observed for a period of 14 days ended last week, WHO experts visited a number of prominent sites related to the origin of the virus, including a seafood market, where the first infections were recorded.

The visit of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, on Wednesday, was one of the most important tasks on the experts’ agenda. The institute houses a laboratory of the category “B4” that is subject to the highest biosafety requirements in Asia as it is equipped to deal with the most dangerous pathogens of category 4 such as Ebola.

Scientists in this laboratory are researching some of the most dangerous diseases in the world, including strains of coronavirus that infect bats similar to the virus that causes Covid-19.

Ben Embark said that discussions with the laboratory scientists were useful for understanding the position of its workers “regarding many of these statements and allegations that everyone saw and read about in the news.”

And he seemed to reject some of these assumptions, as a lot of speculation that they would be “excellent scenarios for good films and series for the coming years.”

He also indicated that the WHO investigators “follow science and facts” to reach their conclusions.

“If we start chasing mirage and running after him here and there, we will not make any progress at all,” he added.

“So, this is also an important step that we were able to understand the source of these stories … and we are able, in a rational way … to explain why some of them completely negate logic, why some of them can have meaning, and why some can be explained or cannot be explained,” he said. .

Ben Embarak explained that the trip to Wuhan, which is scheduled to end next week, will not lead to a final conclusion on how the virus is transmitted from animals to humans.

“We will not reach a final, complete understanding of the origin of this virus, but it will be a good first step … it will be the best, strong and very clear way to explain how to proceed,” he stressed.