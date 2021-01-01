Coronavirus Interruptions in TV productions are expanding in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus situation, including 9-1-1 series filming for a break

Disney, Universal, Warner and Sony are suspending productions of TV series filmed in the area. The city’s hospitals are in a critical situation due to the pandemic.

TV productions the outages are expanding in Los Angeles. More and more studios have announced that they will temporarily suspend their TV production. Los Angeles Health Authority recommended the continuation of the Christmas break for film, TV and music productions on Christmas Eve due to a rapidly worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Disney, Universal, Warner and Sony have suspended production of their TV series in the region, said Variety. Suspensions of CBS’s production were announced earlier. The authorities have only issued a recommendation on this matter, so productions have not actually been banned.

The recommendation calls for consideration:

“While music, television and film productions are allowed to continue, we urge you to consider suspending work for a few weeks due to the catastrophic rise in covid infections.”

With these prospects, the suspensions will continue until at least 11 January.

Interruptible there are currently more than twenty sets according to current data, for example 9-1-1, American Crime Story: Impeachment and This Is Us.

Hollywood studios have followed strict security measures since the fall. Both studios and unions are committed to testing employees.

The studios have not yet commented on the situation any further, according to Variety.

The situation in Los Angeles hospitals has rapidly deteriorated to a critical level. There is no space for patients and there is a shortage of oxygen equipment, for example.

According to the LA Times There were 262 deaths from coronary disease in the Los Angeles County area on Wednesday. The county has a total population of 10 million.