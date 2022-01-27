Coronavirus Internal border controls will end on Monday, with restrictions on external border traffic continuing

In addition, the government is proposing the right to an infectious disease daily allowance for the sick without an official isolation order.

Government decided on Thursday that the internal border control between Finland and the Schengen countries will end on 31 January, ie on Monday. Restrictions on external border traffic, on the other hand, will continue until 14 February.

Restrictions on entry to EU countries outside the Schengen area will also be lifted from Tuesday due to the end of internal border controls.

Passengers arriving in Finland from outside the EU and the Schengen area are required to have a certificate for a full series of vaccinations or for coronary illness less than six months previously. In addition, a certificate of a corona test less than 48 hours old is required.

Certificates are not required for Finnish citizens, foreigners permanently residing in Finland or persons whose entry is based on a necessary reason, such as compelling family matters.

In addition the government proposes the right to infectious disease daily allowance to the sick insured without an official isolation order.

The proposal proposes that an insured person should be entitled to a communicable disease daily allowance without an isolation order when the person has been reliably diagnosed with a coronary infection and participation in the work is not recommended due to the risk of spread.

The guardian of a child under the age of 16 would have the same right if it is not advisable for the child to go to early childhood education or school due to the spread of the infection and the guardian is therefore prevented from doing his or her job.