Clinical trials could begin at best at the end of 2020, an essential phase before the vaccine is put into circulation. For this, INSERM is looking for 25,000 adult volunteers. To participate, you must register on the COVIREIVAC website. Two clinical trials have been launched: the first targets in particular the elderly. Pr. Odile Launay, coordinator of the project, indicates that she will also research “people who have risk factors“, as well as “people more at risk of infection“.

People in contact with the public are also sought out, in order to test the candidates’ immune response. The phase 3 trial, which is to identify the adverse effects of the vaccine, will be tested on a very large panel. Each volunteer will receive two injections and will be monitored remotely for several months. People who have already had Covid-19 will also be able to participate.

