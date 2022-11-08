Tuesday, November 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus | Information from HS: The government intends to enable the fourth corona vaccines for all adults

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in World Europe
0

Municipalities and experts would make vaccination decisions. Occupational health care could also distribute vaccines.

The government The corona ministerial working group is scheduled to decide on a recommendation on Wednesday, according to which municipalities can in the future give state-provided fourth corona vaccines to all adults.

According to HS information, the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun However, the group of ministers led by (sd) is not supposed to make a recommendation about who could receive the fourth vaccine dose.

This would be left to experts and municipalities to evaluate.

The starting point would be that you should not get vaccines just because you want them, and also if it is too short a time since the previous vaccination.

Municipalities and occupational health care would therefore have to think about who they offer vaccines to.

of HS according to the information, it would not be an order. It would also not be a guidance letter from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM), but a decision of the ministerial working group.

See also  Nose or throat swab? The following errors lead to incorrect corona test results

Open not whether the state would pay the necessary labor costs. Until now, the state has reimbursed municipalities for the costs of vaccinations.

It is also not known how the Norwegian Institute of Health and Welfare THL, which issues vaccine recommendations, views the planned policy.

HS said on Friday that, according to THL’s view, the corona vaccine could very well be obtained as prescription preparations from pharmacies. The decision to prescribe the vaccine would be made by a public or private doctor based on an individual assessment.

STM has been preparing for some time to distribute the fourth vaccine doses according to the model taken from Sweden and Denmark. He told about the preparation first Democrat newspaper last Friday.

The decision the passage is not certain, because according to HS information, not all members of the working group had yet received the material related to the decision on Tuesday afternoon.

So not everyone has exact information about what STM and Minister Kiuru intend to present.

See also  Weather Valtteri storm equalized the snow situation between southern and northern Finland: by Sunday evening, most snow had fallen in Espoo and Hyvinkää

The decision can also be postponed, because the government’s ability to operate has been weak in recent weeks.

However, it is not a matter of arousing political passions question. Probably key to its success is how THL views the project and whether it will incur costs.

Corona vaccines has about 1.3 million in stock. Vaccines would be free.

There are a lot of vaccines in stock in Finland, for example because THL has not recommended the fourth corona vaccine for only a few.

According to the available information, THL’s vaccine policy is the strictest in Europe.

Finland is the only country in Europe where the fourth corona vaccination is not given to basically healthy adults under the age of 60. Finland is also the only European country where fourth vaccinations are not recommended, even for social security personnel.

The new system would not change current vaccine programs.

THL recommends booster vaccinations for people over the age of 65 and people in risk groups over the age of 18, as well as severely immunocompromised people over the age of 12.

See also  Names Parents now come up with names for their children on their own - The girls' classic name dropped on the list of the most popular

In Finland, some doctors have demanded fourth vaccinations, especially for nursing staff.

Lapland’s hospital district decided a few weeks ago, contrary to THL’s guidelines, to offer the possibility of vaccination to the nursing staff.

#Coronavirus #Information #government #intends #enable #fourth #corona #vaccines #adults

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Italy discovers in an extraordinary find twenty Etruscan and Roman sculptures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.