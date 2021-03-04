The number of coronavirus infections increased again in Europe, where vaccination tries to speed up, and Russia promised doses for 50 million Europeans from June if its drug Sputnik V It is approved in the EU.

The situation in the Old Continent is, in any case, far from the tragedy that Brazil is experiencing, where the pandemic seems to be going through its most lethal phase and that on Wednesday the second consecutive daily record of deaths from covid 19 was registered with 1,910 deaths. The country already adds more than 259,000 deaths, the second most serious death toll, in global terms, after the United States (more than 519,000 deaths).

In Europe, where the covid has left 863,705 deaths and more than 38 million infectionsAccording to an AFP balance based on official sources, the number of new cases increased after six weeks in decline, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Last week, new cases of covid-19 in Europe increased by 9% to a little over a million. This ends a promising six-week decline, “WHO Europe Director Hans Kluge told a news conference.

A hospital in Bologna, Italy. Photo EFE

“We have seen a resurgence in central and eastern Europe. New cases are also increasing in several western European countries where there were already high rates,” added the official.

Of the 53 countries that make up the WHO Europe region, which extends into Central Asia, 45 have started vaccinating.

According to data compiled by AFP, in the European Union, made up of 27 countries, 2.6% of the population has received both doses of vaccine against covid-19 and 5.4%, at least one dose.

The deployment of the vaccine is slower than expected, and at the moment the EU authorized the use of two immunizers, that of Pfizer / BioNTech and that of AstraZeneca / Oxford.

Sputnik V

This Thursday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced that it was beginning to examine the Sputnik V vaccine, developed in Russia, whose authorities declared themselves ready to supply doses for 50 million Europeans from June.

“Following approval by the EMA, we would be able to supply vaccines for 50 million Europeans from June 2021,” Kirill Dmitriyev, director of the Russian sovereign wealth fund, who has contributed to the development of the Sputnik vaccine, said in a statement. V against the coronavirus.

The Russian vaccine was received with skepticism by western countries But it is convincing the experts, especially after a publication in The Lancet magazine pointed out that Sputnik V would be effective in 91.6% of symptomatic cases of covid-19.

Three European countries went ahead of the EMA approval and ordered batches of the Russian vaccine: Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

For its part, Germany authorized the use of the AstraZeneca immunizer in over 65 years“Good news for elderly people awaiting the injection,” German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

In addition, Berlin will launch a progressive deconfinement as of Monday, which contemplates the opening of cultural venues, if the incidence remains below 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for a week.

And although the vaccine approval process, which is very slow in general, has registered speed records in the case of covid-19, five countries decided that they will rapidly approve the new generations of vaccines adapted to the variants of the coronavirus.

Thus, in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Switzerland and Singapore no “new approval will be required complete or “long” clinical studies “of new versions of anticovid vaccines already approved, explained on Thursday the British regulator MHRA, associated with the ACCESS consortium, which brings together regulators from the other four countries.

In the world

Worldwide, covid-19 has caused at least 2.5 million dead and infected more than 115 million of people since it was detected in China in December 2019, according to the AFP balance of this Thursday.

With records of deaths, hospitals on the brink of collapse, and a slow-motion vaccination campaign, Brazil is experiencing the deadliest phase of the coronavirus pandemic without a national strategy to contain it.

“For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, a simultaneous worsening of various indicators has been verified throughout the country,” the prestigious Fiocruz Foundation of the Ministry of Health said this week.

It’s about a “alarming scenario” with an increase in cases and deaths, high levels of severe acute respiratory syndromes (SARS) and an occupation of more than 80% of beds in intensive care units (ICU) in 19 of the 27 Brazilian states, explained the institution.

In the last seven days the average has been 1,331 daily deaths, a figure that until February remained close to 1,100. Since January, the country has not managed to drop below the 1,000 deaths per day, as happened between June and August of last year, during the first wave.

The lack of doses in Brazil contrasts with the situation in Chile (19 million inhabitants), the most advanced country in Latin America in terms of vaccination, where more than 3.5 million people received at least one injection.

Source: AFP

PB