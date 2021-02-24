The number of weekly cases of coronavirus in the world fell by 11 percent, in what supposes the sixth consecutive week of declines, while deaths fell 20%. This was reported this Wednesday by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The accumulated cases in the pandemic amount to 111 million, while 2.4 million people have died from coronavirus since the health crisis began more than a year ago.

According to the Geneva-based organization, the number of daily deaths began to drop later than that of infections, but it has already been declining for three consecutive weeks.

Deaths fell in all regions except East Asia, where there was a 6 percent increase.

Regarding the number of weekly cases, America registered a marked decrease of 19%, followed by East Asia (9%) and Europe (7%). The only regions that recorded slight increases were South Asia (2%) and the Middle East (7%).

According to updated statistics from John Hopkins University, the United States is the country most affected by the pandemic, with more than 28 million cases and 502 thousand deaths.

It is followed by India (11 million infections and 156 thousand fatalities), Brazil (10.2 million and 248 thousand deaths) and Russia (4.1 million and 83 thousand). Argentina, which also registered a drop in recent days, this week exceeded 2 million confirmed cases and already adds 51,510 deaths.

Among other factors, the drop in cases worldwide also responds to the start of vaccination in many of the most affected countries. These days, the World Trade Organization (WTO), which like the WHO is based in Geneva, will discuss a joint proposal by India and South Africa to temporarily and exceptionally waive patents that protect intellectual property of vaccines.

Developing countries support this idea, which is flatly rejected by rich countries, which are home to much of the industry that would be affected, although it would help move immunization forward more quickly.

With information from EFE.

JPE