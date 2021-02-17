Coronavirus Infections in the Hus area at record readings, possibly as early as almost half of the samples

Hus recommends tighter restrictions on gatherings.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) considers that the situation of the corona epidemic has worsened to such an extent that it is not advisable to lift the current corona restrictions.

The corona group of big cities in the metropolitan area will meet on Thursday, and many different parties have called for the restrictions to be relaxed.

Hus recommended to the Uusimaa municipal corona group, which met last week, that the current 10-person meeting limit be tightened to a maximum of six people, but some municipalities wanted to wait for the alignment of large cities in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Chief Medical Officer of Hus Markku Mäkijärvi hopes that a unanimous presentation will be made at the Helsinki Metropolitan Area meeting. Decisions on possible changes to meeting restrictions are made by the Regional State Administrative Agency.

Husin concerns by reducing the number of positive cases of communicable diseases growth. There were 1,650 infections detected last week, the same number as at the end of November, when the Hus area entered the spread phase of the epidemic.

Infection clusters have been found on construction sites and restaurants, among others.

“The number of positive cases in the Hus area was at its highest level last week than ever during the pandemic. Approximately the same number of positive samples were in November at week 47, and since then, proliferation-limiting measures have been introduced and are still in place, ”says Hus’s assistant chief physician. Eeva Ruotsalainen.

The incidence rate for the last two weeks is 182 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

It is not possible to draw very big conclusions about the infection rates of a single day, but on Wednesday the number in Helsinki already hurt over two hundred.

Husissa developments in recent weeks have been monitored with particular concern as the number of more susceptible viral variants in positive samples is increasing.

In the first week of February, about 46 percent of the samples examined had so-called S gene negativity, which speaks with a 90 percent probability of a viral variant. In previous weeks, the corresponding figures were 31 and 9 per cent.

About 96 percent of the virus variants confirmed in the Hus region are British variants and only a small proportion are South African variants.

“This means that virus variants are spreading at an accelerating rate in Uusimaa. Over the last couple of months, extensive chains of infection have been observed, in which up to dozens of people have become ill in a short period of time, some without suspicion of virus transformation, ”says Ruotsalainen.

Despite the restrictions and recommendations, people now have too many social contacts, according to the Swede, because the epidemic situation has deteriorated.

Those infected with the virus variant no longer have any practical connections to foreign tourism, but the infection has been acquired domestically.