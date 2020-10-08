The number of coronavirus infections skyrockets in Germany, despite preventive measures taken in recent days by national and regional authorities to combat the pandemic. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for coordinating the fight against the pandemic in this country, announced this Thursday that in the last 24 hours there have been 4,058 new cases of contagion with the Sars-Cov-2 virus, 1,200 more than in the previous day and the highest figure since the beginning of last April. «The current situation worries me greatly”, Declared Lothar Wieler, president of RKI at a press conference, in which he stressed that in the last seven days the cases have doubled compared to the beginning of September. “It is possible that 10,000 a day will be reached and the virus will spread out of control” in a few weeks, Wieler warned.

The Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, recalled that Germany “has so far managed to cope with the crisis better than any other country” and stressed that these successes are now at stake if the population is not responsible in the coming weeks and months . Wieler explained that the national average is still low with 20.2 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days, but that there are in the meantime several counties and cities in which the critical limit has been exceeded of the 50 new cases such as Bremen, Hamm, Hagen or Remscheid, as well as four central districts of Berlin. The RKI president pointed out that most of the new infections have been in young people, but that there is also a worrying increase in infections in homes for the elderly, homes for the chronically ill and hospitals.

Currently a total of 470 people sick with Covid-19 are undergoing intensive care throughout the country, a number that is far from overwhelming German hospitals with more than 30,000 beds in ICUs, said Wieler, who stressed however what the number of seriously ill it has doubled in recent weeks. Spahn, for his part, rejected any debate on a second closure of economic and social life. “We do not have outbreaks in the trade or in the hairdresser and also in schools and kindergartens things are going comparatively well,” explained the minister, for whom problems arise at large parties and events, where it is necessary to make restrictions and controls.

The increase in infections in Berlin, especially in neighborhoods where nightlife traditionally takes place, has forced the authorities to enact a dry law from eleven at night to six in the morning, forced closing times for bars and restaurants in the affected districts and in which the sale of alcoholic beverages and their consumption on the street is prohibited. The police also have a warrant for dissolve all festive gathering in public places outdoors. A measure that Spahn defends expanding to other critical regions and cities in the country. “This epidemic is a test of character for us as a society,” said the minister, who stated that he is studying with the governments of the 16 federal states the revision of the quarantine regulations for this autumn and winter.

The president of the RKI virological institute stressed that, in the meantime, most infections are not a consequence of foreign travel and tourists that return from their vacations, but are produced within Germany. He warned that as the number of infections among elderly people increases, serious cases and deaths will also increase. Germany has so far a total of 310,144 registered cases of people who have been infected with the coronavirus and a total of 9,578 deaths, 16 of them in the last 24 hours. In reaction to the increase in infections, the German federal states mostly agreed on Wednesday to require negative tests for Covid-19 with a maximum of 48 hours of antiquity from German tourists traveling from a risky district or city to another region just as they start. autumn school holidays. It is complicated to travel abroad, since there are very few countries that the RKI does not consider risk regions. Among the few states to which it is possible to travel from Germany are Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Malta.