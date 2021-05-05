The coronavirus pandemic continues to leave data that shows its stability in the Region of Murcia, as shown in the daily epidemiological balance of the Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours, 66 contagions, a figure very far from that registered on Tuesday, when it exceeded one hundred. Of the new positives notified this Wednesday, 17 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 13 to Cartagena, 9 to Cieza, 4 to Lorca, 3 to Fuente Álamo. The rest are spread over various locations. The health workers carried out 3,161 PCR and antigen tests, so the positivity rate stands at 2%, another indicator of the good evolution of the health crisis.

The Covid-19 another life was claimed this Wednesday. It is a 73-year-old woman from Health Area III. The total number of deaths since the disease landed more than a year ago in the Region of Murcia reaches 1,595.

The healthcare pressure varied notably with respect to Tuesday. Total revenue from coronavirus went from 79 to 71, eight less in 24 hours, but ICU patients grew from 24 to 26, two more. In addition, a total of 633 citizens of the Community are in home isolation after testing positive in any of the tests.

The number of active cases remains practically identical to that of the previous day. There are currently 704 residents of the Region with coronavirus, one less than on Tuesday, and that is that a total of 66 overcame the disease in the last 24 hours.