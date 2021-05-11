The Inca citadel of Macchu Picchu, jewel of tourism in Peru announced on Monday new measures for tourists who come to this archaeological site with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The authorities allowed the expansion of the capacity 40% that established before the health crisis.

“The daily capacity of the citadel has been increased to a total of 897 visitors“, out of 675 authorized since April 20, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Culture. This is due to the decrease in infections that was in the region in the last time.

The measure, which in principle will be in force until May 30, implies an increase of 30% to 40% of the normal capacity of the citadel, which in 2020 was closed for almost eight months due to the pandemic.

Tourists entering Machu Picchu in a pandemic must respect a security protocol. Photo Ernesto Benavides / AFP.

Protocols

Since the reopening in November, to visit the stone city built in the time of the Inca emperor Pachacútec, in the 15th century it is necessary to comply with the protocol of security.

Visitors must have a Advance reservation (From Argentina it must be done through the page machupicchu.gob.pe), go through the temperature control, wear a chinstrap and maintain a distance of two meters.

Groups, including a guide, cannot be more than eight people. The visits are made every day and were established 9 different schedules.

With the decreases in cases, the Andean region of Cusco, where Machu Picchu is located, and other areas of the country, including Lima, went from being classified as “extreme” risk to “very high”.

Other archaeological sites in Peru can also increase their capacity. Photo Ernesto Benavides / AFP)

The increase in capacity also applies to others archaeological sites in “very high” risk areas, which can now be visited every day by eliminating a Sunday quarantine.

The impact of the pandemic in numbers

Machu Picchu, which received before the pandemic 2,244 visitors a day, it was closed again all February for another quarantine that meant a new blow to tourism, the economic sector most affected by the coronavirus in Peru.

The city of Cusco, regional head, is the ancient capital of the Inca empire and lives mainly from tourism, like the towns of the Sacred Valley of the Incas, where the citadel is located, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983.

Peruvian GDP fell 11.12% in 2020, but the hit was much greater in the tourism sector (-50.45%). The Cusco region stopped receiving about 1.4 billion dollars last year due to the absence of tourists.

Before the pandemic, Machu Picchu received 2,244 tourists per day. Today 897. Photo Cris Bouroncle / AFP.

In the last moment an improvement in the health situation was noted. During the second week of April, 9,332 infections per day were registered on average, but after that date they began to decrease until reaching 5,608 infected daily in the last week.

There was also a decrease in deaths. From an average of 356 daily in the third week of April, it went to 282 in the last week. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients fell in the same period from 15,547 to 13,980, according to official information.

With 33 million inhabitants, Peru accumulates 1.8 million infections and 64,103 deaths, according to the official balance. Cusco registers 56,908 cases and 1,260 deaths.

AFP