NAfter his Covid 19 illness, America’s President Donald Trump is no longer contagious, according to his personal doctor. That was the result of the latest coronavirus test from Saturday morning, shared Sean Conley on Saturday evening in a letter circulated by the White House With. There is no longer any evidence that the virus is actively multiplying. On the question of whether this means that Trump had tested negative for the corona virus, the President’s Office initially did not comment.

The president can now, around ten days after the onset of symptoms, end his voluntary isolation according to the criteria of the CDC health authority, said Conley. The tests in the course of his illness also showed a decreasing virus concentration, it said.

Trump no longer has a fever, according to his doctor

He will continue to watch Trump, who is fully back to his business, explained Conley. Trump has not had a fever for “far more than 24 hours” and all symptoms have improved, the doctor wrote. Conley did not provide any information about which symptoms were still detectable in Trump and to what extent.

The 74-year-old Trump was infected with the corona virus and then fell ill with Covid-19. He was treated in hospital for three days and returned to the White House on Monday.

Trump made a longer TV appearance for the first time on Friday, and on Saturday he appeared again briefly in public in the White House. Trump is already planning major campaign appearances for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. He is applying for a second term in the upcoming election on November 3rd.