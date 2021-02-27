Coronavirus Infection tracing is in an “extremely critical” situation in Vantaa: Information about exposure can come with a delay of up to a week

Tracing is also congested in Helsinki. Espoo, on the other hand, has kept the situation under control.

Vantaa has faced the most difficult struggle against the spread of the coronavirus in Finland. The most important factor is that the tracing of infection chains has been crisised.

Ten days ago, the tracing began to drag on in Vantaa in the wake of the growing disease situation. In the Helsinki metropolitan area, which is worst affected by the coronavirus, Vantaa now has the most new coronary infections in relation to the population.

Tracing is one of the most important means of curbing an epidemic. It is also an integral part of the government’s so-called hybrid strategy. Therefore, the situation in Vantaa serves as a warning example that the stagnation of tracing leads to a spiral and at the same time possibly a sudden deterioration of the disease situation.

“The situation is extremely critical. If the patients are not reached quickly, a serious illness can result, ”says the deputy mayor. Timo Aronkytö.

He is responsible for social and health services in Vantaa.

Fresh incidence figures show why Aronkytö describes the situation as serious. Vantaa clearly stands out from its neighboring cities. There have been 350.5 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks. The figure is 310.5 in Helsinki and 165.3 in Espoo.

For the previous two weeks, the incidence rate was 272.9 in Vantaa, 210.3 in Helsinki and 155.7 in Espoo.

There is a delay of up to a week in tracking in Vantaa. According to Aronkydö, the average delay is now 3–7 days. The goal would be 1-2 days.

“We have very poor contact,” Aronkytö says.

Vantaa not struggling with tracing alone. Helsinki is also congested in tracking and contacting quarantined people.

Contact with those exposed lasts “several days at worst” in Helsinki. The assessment is an infectious disease doctor Terhi Heinäsmäki, who replaces the chief physician of epidemiological activity.

“The goal is to get a call to the primary exposed within two days.”

Primary exposed means, for example, those exposed to a sudden British variant of the virus.

According to Heinäsmäki, on the other hand, those infected can be called in Helsinki mainly on time, ie within a day of the test result being completed. Also in Vantaa and Espoo, the message of the infection is sent out in about a day.

What Is that right in Espoo? There, trackers reach the exposed in 24 to 36 hours.

Chief Security Officer Sanna Svahn names two things. First of all, he says that Espoo has diversified the risk by buying additional power from companies for both tracking and corona advice. Espoo has used Luona and Seurea, which arranges temporary work.

“We have managed to anticipate the need for resources,” Svahn says.

Another thing, according to Svahn, is the people of Espoo themselves. “Espoo people follow the instructions really well.”

Tracing the crisis has been led by the proliferation of new virus variants. In the metropolitan area, about three out of four infections are already caused by the British variant. Due to the more contagious form of the disease, an increasing number of those who come into contact with the affected person must be quarantined.

“At first, we tried to prevent the variant from spreading through extensive quarantine, and when a lot of people have to be quarantined, the situation congestes the tracking too much,” Heinäsmäki says.

A month ago, the disease situation in Vantaa began to clearly deteriorate. At that time, trackers began to be transferred from other jobs, and new trackers also began to be recruited.

There are 40–60 full-time trackers in Vantaa, and some also work overtime or part-time. Now Vantaa is increasing the number of full-time employees to 100, and there will also be part-time trackers. In Helsinki, the number of trackers is being increased to more than 300.

Ten days ago in Vantaa, the carrying capacity of a trace called a “backpack” was fulfilled. Training new trackers delays their action.

“At first we thought a month ago that the situation would not escalate, but then it started to get worse,” Aronkytö says.

According to him, the seriousness of the situation stems from the large number of foreign-speaking residents. The population of Vantaa is the most foreign-dominated city in Finland. Corona information is aimed at foreign speakers, but according to Aronkydö, their contribution is still emphasized.

Large clusters of infection have been found, especially on construction sites.

“When we got the airport ticked, the virus has come from other borders. Many Estonian- and Russian-speaking employees from abroad live in Vantaa, ”says Aronkytö.

According to him, there have also been mass exposures especially in schools and kindergartens, where there are more foreign-speaking Vantaa residents than average.

“Besides, we have a lot of young, active-age population that moves a lot.”

Epidemic to disrupt it, it would be essential to make the infection trace work properly. The closure of the society, which begins on March 8, is now welcome from Aronkydo. Then mass exposures can be expected to decrease and tracking congestion will be able to catch up.

One solution is a joint group of trackers in the municipalities of the Helsinki metropolitan area. Trackers could be transferred to another municipality when the situation is congested and there is a better situation elsewhere.

In Helsinki, on the other hand, text messaging and secure e-mail have been used for more than a week to reach quarantined people. Until now, it has been considered that because quarantine restricts human freedom, all those exposed must be discussed in person. Now, answering a message is enough in cases where a person understands the requirements of quarantine without even a time-consuming call.