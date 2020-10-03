US President Donald Trump’s doctor, Sean Conley, has revealed the details of the treatment of the American leader who has contracted the coronavirus. His words lead TASS…

The doctor said that the head of the White House does not need “additional oxygen.” “After consulting with specialists, we decided to start therapy with remdesivir. is he [Трамп] took the first dose and is resting comfortably, ”Conley said.

Earlier, the American leader’s attending physician said that as a precautionary measure, Trump was injected with eight grams of a Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail. In addition, the president takes zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

The coronavirus infection of the American president became known on the morning of October 2. His wife Melania Trump also tested positive for coronavirus. Trump does not intend to transfer his powers to US Vice President Mike Pence yet.