After sports halls and gymnasiums, indoor swimming pools will also have to close their doors. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced this Thursday, September 24 on France 2. The enhanced and maximum alert zones are concerned. AT from when? The measure is subject to the decision of the prefects.

In Issy-les-Moulineaux (Hauts-de-Seine), Frédéric Banneville, director of the Sevestre swimming pool, had nevertheless implemented a very strict sanitary protocol. “We ask for distancing for everyone, a cleaning after each passage of customers or users. We respect everything that we had been asked and there we are asked to close”, he said, disappointed. However, outdoor pools are not affected.

