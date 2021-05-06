Coronavirus India’s interest rates have hit new highs again – the last few days have already raised hopes of easing

In India again, a record number of new coronary infections and coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

According to data from the Ministry of Health on Thursday, more than 412,000 new coronavirus infections and nearly 4,000 coronary deaths have been diagnosed in the last day.

A coronary patient under a mosquito net in an isolation ward in the Indian capital Delhi.­

Coronary infections have spread at an explosive rate in India in recent weeks and the country’s health care is overloaded. In recent days, however, infection rates have been declining, raising hopes that the situation will ease.

In India, with a population of nearly 1.4 billion, a total of more than 21 million corona infections and about 230,000 corona deaths have been reported.