The Indian Ministry of Health reported this Saturday 346,786 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which means a new world record of infected daily for the third consecutive day.

The Asian country, where 1,300 million people live, chains three days above the 300,000 cases of Covid-19 and the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 16,610,481, keeping India as the second Nation with the highest number of infected, only behind the United States (32.7 million).

On the other hand, 2,624 new fatalities were registered and there are already 189,544 deaths. Only in the state of Maharashtra, one of the most affected by the virus, more than 770 fatalities were added in the last day. Meanwhile, more than 2.5 million cases remain active.

The first Minister, Narendra modi, met last Friday with the heads of government of the ten states hardest hit by the pandemic in search of a consensus. Meanwhile, the Government is trying to alleviate the lack of oxygen tanks which is already extreme in some areas.

Several hospitals publicly asked the government for help to address the surge in patients. One of them is the Jaipur Golden Hospital in New Delhi, where at least 20 people died Thursday from lack of oxygen, according to the medical director of the center, DK Baluja.

India is going through a crisis due to lack of oxygen tanks. AFP photo.

Speaking to the NDTV chain, he explained that the authorities had assigned them 3.5 tons of supply that initially were going to arrive at 5:00 p.m., but that they ended up doing so at midnight. By then, it was too late for those 20 patients, while more than 200 are in critical condition.

To help alleviate this crisis, the government issued new orders on Thursday to allow the free circulation of oxygen between states, without imposing “restrictions on manufacturers and suppliers.”

However, the authorities or health centers in the most affected regions, such as western Maharashtra or New Delhi, continue to report daily problems with the availability of oxygen and medicines, as a result of saturation in the health system.

To try to stop the increase in cases and reduce hospital pressure a bit, the authorities of the capital, like other regions of the country, imposed a total confinement of the population for a week, which will end, initially, on Monday .