India registered this Sunday a new record in the number of daily deaths from coronavirus, when reporting over 3,680 deaths, after reaching the highest number of cases in the world on Saturday when the barrier of 400 thousand infections in one day.

With 3,689 new deaths from coronavirus, India reported the highest number so far at the height of the pandemic, which places it as the fourth country with the most deaths in absolute terms, 215,000, only behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

After exceeding 400,000 daily cases for the first time on Saturday, new infections fell slightly to 392,488, adding more than 19.5 million positives since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health.

With this historical maximum, India still does not see the end of a curve that has become used to breaking records, leaving images of saturated crematoria and overflowing hospitals that have promoted the sending of international aid from more than 40 countries.

Medical supplies from Germany, Uzbekistan, the United States and Belgium have reportedly arrived in India as authorities try to cope with the worst moment of this health crisis.

In total, 9,000 Remdesivir antivirals arrived from the European Union, in addition to 120 ventilators, 28 tons of medical equipment, oxygen generators for medical centers, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and regulators, among other supplies.

A load of medicines and other supplies arrive in New Delhi. AFP photo

The country has been operating for more than 10 days 99% of its capacity health and reporting a severe oxygen crisis that has hit New Delhi with special severity.

The capital of the country reported 25,219 new infections and 412 deaths in the last 24 hours, data that forced the head of Government of New Delhi to extend for the third consecutive week the total confinement of its more than 20 million inhabitants.

Faced with this situation, India focuses on its ambitious vaccination campaign for the entire adult population, starting a new phase that includes citizens between 18 and 44 years of age.

However, the lack of sufficient doses reported by various regions led to the data from the last day not showing an increase in the number of daily inoculations, maintaining the usual average of 1.8 million doses in the last 24 hours, which they raise the total from January to 157 million vaccines.

With information from EFE