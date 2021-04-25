The Indian health authorities reported this Sunday of 349,691 new infections of coronavirus, a new daily record which confirms a worrying upward trend in the epidemiological curve.

Likewise, the Indian government announced the decision to extend the confinement imposed in New Delhi for one more week.

In terms of deaths, 2,767 deaths have been recorded in 24 hours, also a new daily record, to add 192,311 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, India accumulates 16,960,172 confirmed cases, while the number of active cases is already estimated to be over 2.6 million, according to official data from the Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, 14,085,110 patients recovered from the disease.

This Sunday, the chief minister of New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, announced that the closure imposed on the macrourbe had been extended for one more week.

“The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc. Public opinion agrees that confinement must be extended, so it will be extended for a week,” the minister declared.

Added to all this are the problems of oxygen supply for the most seriously ill.

Hospitals in New Delhi continue to make emergency calls to the lack of oxygen. On Saturday the Indian press reported the death of 25 people at New Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital from low oxygen pressure. Twelve other patients have died of similar causes in the states of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.