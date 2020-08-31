A woman is tested for Covid-19 in Allahabad (India), August 26, 2020 (SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)

One figure gives the scale of the spread: on Sunday, August 30 alone, India recorded precisely 78,761 new cases of coronavirus. Almost as much, Monday August 31: 78 512. This is seven times more than in June, and it is a world record : never has a country experienced such a high number of new positive cases in the space of 24 hours, not even the United States during the outbreak in early July.

India is certainly, with China, the most populous country in the world, 1.3 billion inhabitants. And it is also true that the death toll (just over 64,000 in India) remains relatively low when compared to the overall population. But the fact remains that the situation is deteriorating. India now has a total of more than 3.5 million cases of contamination. More generally, Asia, since August 24, has become the continent where the spread is the fastest, even more than South America, however particularly affected this summer.

There are two main reasons for the explosion in the number of cases. The first, like everywhere, is the increase in the number of tests. The second is specific to India: it is the spread of the virus to the countryside. Initially, the large metropolises were affected: Mumbai, New Delhi. Radical confinement was introduced from March 25. Reception structures for the sick were set up at lightning speed: trains, hotels, wedding halls were requisitioned. And the epidemic has been relatively contained.

But the economy stopped, like everywhere, and migrant workers, who represent nearly 50% of the work force in the cities, then returned to their homes in the countryside. They then brought the virus back with them. Rural regions such as Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh are particularly affected today, and constitute the reservoirs of labor in Mumbai and New Delhi. As for the limited number of deaths, there are two explanations there too. On the one hand, the population is very young: 28 years of median age. On the other hand, the figures are probably a little underestimated, for lack of a reliable census.

Paradoxically, despite this explosion in the number of cases, the government is easing restrictions, for one simple reason: the economy must be saved. She dived: 24% drop in GDP in the last quarter, world record. Poverty is exploding, affecting nearly half of the population. The middle classes can no longer make ends meet. Tax revenues are in sharp decline. The nationalist government in power decided, Saturday, August 29, to restart subway traffic, to re-authorize gatherings of up to 100 people. Derogations from labor law are increasing. Only schools remain completely closed. These reductions are therefore a gamble, but a very uncertain gamble.