All the hopes of the adverse effect of summer on Corona virus were clouded and now the rainy season is also coming to an end. In such a situation, the question arises that what tone will show in winter? The World Health Organization (WHO) has made it clear that the corona virus is unlikely to die due to the severe cold, but the impact of temperature on it is still being expressed by experts.Most seasonal viruses are activated during the winter season. For example, influenza outbreaks increase in winter in many parts of the world. At the same time, with the departure of monsoon in India and other areas of similar climate, winter has come. However, so far there is no significant change in the trend of Kovid-19.

Diseases caused by the virus, especially those related to the respiratory system, increase in cold temperatures. This trend is all over the world. This is the reason that most of the deaths due to flu virus occur in winter. In such a situation, experts are apprehensive that the corona virus may take a more severe form in winter. However, so far no relation has been revealed with the temperature.

Some experts believe that the outbreak of influenza in the months of June to September in India, a country of six seasons, increases, not in winter. In such a situation, there is little possibility of the outbreak of Kovid-19 in the coming months. On the other hand, due to the severe cold in western countries, people stay indoors. In such a situation, there is an increased risk of the virus spreading among people living in the same place.

According to Virologists, this is not the case in India. He says that in India, people often go out of the house even in winter and there is a better system of air ventilation. States like Maharashtra, which have been suffering from H1N1 swine flu virus since 2009, have seen mild increase in monsoon and winter. But there is only half the increase in winter as compared to monsoon.