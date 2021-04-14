Coronavirus India is breaking crown records, with more than a thousand deaths a day

Mumbai slams the doors. Migrant workers will have to return home.

Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh from the state Zahir waited on Wednesday for a train with familiar men from his home village at Mumbai Central Station.

“Apeaa is here. I only came to Mumbai to make money a month ago, and now I have to go back because of the lockdown, ”only Zahir, who says her first name, says through an interpreter.

Zahir had gotten off to a good start in the big city, as as a cleaner and dishwasher he earned almost 10,000 rupees (112 euros) a month. He shared the rented room with four other men in the home, so he was able to send part of his salary to his family, wife, and one-year-old son.

India recorded a nasty record on Tuesday: 184,372 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed in a single day. According to the Indian Ministry of Health, 1,027 deaths from the coronavirus were recorded in 24 hours. That, too, is a new record of the day.

Nearly 14 million Indians have so far contracted covid-19 disease, but overall estimates put the numbers actually much higher, as not all sufferers are at any point in contact with health care.

The core of the second wave of coronavirus is the state of Maharastha and its capital Mumbai. The entire state will be fully shut down on Wednesday night for two weeks to control the infections.

Lighter restrictions were introduced more than a week ago, with the closure of shopping malls, gyms, parks, restaurants and non-food stores, among others. Restrictions are not bitten, and therefore the state prime minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the resumption of the “war against the coronavirus”.

Rajut the restrictions further weaken the state’s economic situation and hurt the most deprived. Migrant workers who came to work in Mumbai from poorer states will have to return to their home areas as jobs and earnings run out. During last year’s national lockout, tens of thousands of migrant workers roamed the highways from cities to rural areas.

“There are no jobs at home. There are a lot of problems ahead, ”Zahir says next to him with luggage, a backpack and a blue plastic bag.

The chaos at Mumbai train stations was also a cause for concern as the trains were crammed full. Half an hour after departing service men did not fit. Since they did not have train tickets, they also could not wait in the station building but stood outside in the heat of almost 40 degrees.

There are also bodies waiting in the heat, which in individual places can no longer fit in the morgue. In the state capital of Chhattisgargh, Raipur, corpses have to wait up to four days for cremation outdoors, according to the Times of India. The structures of the crematorium in the city of Surat in the state of Gujarat began to melt due to congestion.

India was already getting coronary infections under control when a second wave struck in March-April. Mask-forcing has been in place in India since the pandemic began, but coronary fatigue and mass events, among others, have accelerated infection rates.

In India, elections are being fought in five states, in addition to which it is almost impossible to keep safety intervals in religious gatherings. Nearly a million people went as part of a religious ritual to wash away their sins in the Ganges River on Monday.

India’s vaccination program got off to an effective start in the early part of the year, but vaccination of a population of 1.4 billion people has now slowed due to vaccine shortages. More than 90 million Indians have received the first dose of the vaccine and 12 million both doses.

India is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, but much of its own production has been sold and donated to neighboring countries and Africa. India is now in the process of accepting numerous Western vaccines as an emergency measure.