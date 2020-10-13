Coronavirus India has the second highest number of coronavirus infections in the world, but few deaths – Causes are sought from young age structure, previous diseases and incomplete statistics

The response to the low rate of coronavirus deaths has been sought in India’s young age structure, coronavirus interventions during the government, eradication in previous viral diseases, and genes.

India exceeded the seven million coronavirus infection milestone on Sunday and is approaching the U.S., which holds the top of infection statistics.

By Monday, a total of 7.12 million coronavirus infections had been diagnosed in India, more than 7.7 million in the United States.

However, only 109,000 deaths from coronavirus have been reported in India, almost half as many as in the United States. Brazil’s death rates are also surpassing India, although there have been fewer infections.

India’s reading is surprisingly small compared to its population and compared to other countries severely affected by the coronavirus.

Indian the population is young. There are relatively fewer at-risk populations in India than in many countries severely affected by the coronavirus.

While there are large numbers of older people in Europe and the United States, only 10% of India’s population is over 60 years old. UN population forecast by.

Director of the Indian Institute of Epidemiology Jayaprakash Muliyil stated the scientific publication Nature in an June interview The young age structure in India contributes to the low rate of corona deaths.

On the other hand In India, access to care is far from a matter of course for the whole nation, and not all hospitals are able to provide the same level of care as in Western countries.

According to Muliyil, the more substantial reason for the low death rate is that in a country the size of India and its circumstances, it is difficult to ensure that death is actually caused by the corona.

“Death needs to be confirmed by a virus test. And how many of India’s 1.3 billion people have the opportunity to do so? ”

Muliyil recalled that more than half of India’s population lives on land in villages where there are few mechanisms at all to investigate the causes of death.

Indeed, the actual number of coronary deaths in India may be much higher than reported. Of the deaths reported to the authorities, only a fraction have reported the cause of death at all.

News agency AFP said on Sunday it interviewed experts who thought it was possible for previous viral diseases, such as dengue fever, to improve immunity at the population level, which could be reflected in lower coronavirus deaths. According to AFP, it was also considered possible that an earlier and weaker coronavirus could have developed immunity – although both options would first require research evidence.

There are also among researchers consideredthat the response to India’s low coronary mortality rates could be found in differences between Europeans and Asians in a single gene that affects the ability of the coronavirus to invade cells through the so-called ace receptor. The idea is knocked out or it is needed additional display.

Indian low death rates were wondered as early as spring. The Indian government is also described as boasting low mortality rates and a high recovery rate.

The view of many doctors and researchers is less optimistic.

In April, the BBC’s Indian correspondent Soutik Biswas said he had heard from doctors descriptions of people who died accompanied by symptoms of coronavirus disease but had not been tested. And because there was no test, the death rate was also not recorded as caused by the coronavirus.

Scientific Journal of the Lancet when asked from Indian experts on the low number of deaths, some experts said the country’s local governments were sometimes reluctant to give the right figures, and with public pressure, figures were added to the death statistics afterwards.

Doctor and researcher in general medicine interviewed by AFP Hemat Deepak Shewaden according to one way to find out a more realistic death rate would be to look at so-called “extra deaths”, to compare how many deaths have been reported this year compared to last year, for example.

India Todayn supplier Sonali Acharjee in turn, criticizes the recent large-scale antibody tests performed in the country’s major cities to even give a false impression of achieving some sort of herd immunity. Together in antibody tests even on the side An antibody to the coronavirus was found in those tested in the slums of Mumbai.

Acharje thought the shots were too small, the tests unreliable, and gave an overly optimistic feeling when people’s passion for wearing face masks and keeping distance is cracking anyway. There is also no information on what kind of immunity to the coronavirus will develop, if any.