India breaks black records day after day. This Wednesday was no exception. It reached a new and sad threshold in the second wave of coronavirus, registering in the last 24 hours 4,529 deaths from covid. Never before have so many deaths been registered in a single day in the world since the beginning of the pandemic.

The previous record, 4,475, had been recorded by the United States.

The second wave in India in terms of cases appears to be declining: 267,334 cases in 24 hours, bringing the total balance to more than 25 million infected. And a total of 283,248 deaths.

But the dead (which are related to infections that occurred at least three weeks ago) continue to rise.

The covid has resurfaced in several Asian countries where the situation was believed to be under control, from Malaysia to Taiwan they are in trouble, and the restrictions have returned.

And also a cyclone

In addition to the serious situation in India, cyclone Tauktae left 75 missing and 55 dead.

The Indian navy found 22 bodies on Wednesday and continues the search for 65 missing people at sea in western India, washed away by Cyclone Tauktae.

Funerary pyres in Guwahati, India. Photo: dpa

According to the Defense Ministry, the navy ships rescued more than 600 people in offshore oil installations, hit by such rough seas that the operations to get them aboard the life rafts were extremely dangerous.

The pandemic in the rest of the world

The new coronavirus pandemic has caused at least 3,406,803 dead in the world since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease in December 2019.

Since the beginning of the epidemic 164,145,030 people contracted the disease. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly evaluated part maintains symptoms for weeks or even months.

The figures are based on the reports communicated daily by the health authorities of each country and exclude the corrections made a posteriori by the different organizations, such as in Russia, Spain or the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, 14,243 new deaths and 621,664 infections were registered in the world.

The countries that registered the most deaths according to the latest official balances are India, Brazil (2,513) and the United States (858).

The number of deaths in the United States amounts to 587,219 with 32,997,505 infections.

After the United States, the countries with the most fatalities are Brazil, with 439,050 deaths and 15,732,836 cases, India, Mexico, with 220,746 deaths (2,385,512 cases), and the United Kingdom, with 127,691 deaths (4,450,392 cases).

South America

The general outlook indicates that global cases of COVID-19 fell by 12% last week, confirming the downward trend that began at the end of April, although with worrying exceptions like Brazil, Argentina or Colombia, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO weekly report indicates that Brazil was the second country in the world that registered the most cases in those seven days (437,000), Argentina the fourth (151,000) and Colombia the fifth (115,000), and in the three there was an increase of infections compared to the previous week, below 10%.

The decline of the pandemic is clearer in any case in Europe, where weekly infections fell by 26%, and in the Middle East since the decrease was 22%.

