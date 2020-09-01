Tue, 1 Sep 2020 07:39:02 (IST)
Coronavirus India Live Updates: JEE Main exam today, discounts given to students
In India, the speed of Corona is not taking its name. A total of 36,21,246 cases of corona have been reported so far in India, of which 7,81,975 are active cases while 27,74,801 people have become infection free. At the same time, 64,469 people have died due to corona. Stay with us for instant updates …
Odisha: As per the instructions of the state government, facility is being provided to the students taking #JEEMain examination to reach the center.
Odisha: As per directions of state government, Jajpur district administration has provided travel facilities for st… https://t.co/yNC8RSiuMM
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu held discussions with the Home Department, Health Department Secretaries and the DG of ICMR regarding the health of the MPs. Discussion on the monsoon session of Parliament.
Maharashtra government extended lockdown till 30 September. Permission given for inter district transport. Permission to operate buses and mini buses.
There have been 1358 corona cases reported and 18 deaths in Delhi yesterday. There were 1,74,748 cases in the capital, 4444 deaths so far.
The lockdown will not be applicable to the students taking the NEET / JEE examination in Rajasthan and their families. Admit will be considered a pass.
The announcement of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, students and their families taking the NEET / JEE examinations in Mumbai, has been allowed to travel in special local trains.
