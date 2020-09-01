New update

Tue, 1 Sep 2020 07:39:02 (IST) Odisha: As per the instructions of the state government, facility is being provided to the students taking #JEEMain examination to reach the center. Odisha: As per directions of state government, Jajpur district administration has provided travel facilities for st… https://t.co/yNC8RSiuMM & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1598921003000

Tue, 1 Sep 2020 07:36:41 (IST) Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu held discussions with the Home Department, Health Department Secretaries and the DG of ICMR regarding the health of the MPs. Discussion on the monsoon session of Parliament.

Tue, 1 Sep 2020 07:36:25 (IST) Maharashtra government extended lockdown till 30 September. Permission given for inter district transport. Permission to operate buses and mini buses.

Tue, 1 Sep 2020 07:36:07 (IST) There have been 1358 corona cases reported and 18 deaths in Delhi yesterday. There were 1,74,748 cases in the capital, 4444 deaths so far.

Tue, 1 Sep 2020 07:35:43 (IST) The lockdown will not be applicable to the students taking the NEET / JEE examination in Rajasthan and their families. Admit will be considered a pass.