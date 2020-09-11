New update

Fri, 11 Sep 2020 07:39:25 (IST) Last night, the flight landed at Ningbo, China with 212 Indians and some foreigners, including Chinese, and returned with 54 Indians on their return. A flight carrying 212 Indians, few foreign & amp; Chinese nationals landed in Ningbo, China from Delhi last night. The f… https://t.co/0XcxP1IH7s & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599789277000

Fri, 11 Sep 2020 07:36:52 (IST) DMRC said that the people of Delhi-NCR are following the guidelines and from today on the magenta and gray lines, the Metro has started operating. With the people of Delhi-NCR efficiently following our safety guidelines, we have successfully begun operations on… https://t.co/0a8PVbLnyY & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599789071000

Fri, 11 Sep 2020 07:34:31 (IST) Covid recoveries in India have grown very rapidly. There has been a 100 percent increase in the number of people recovering from corona in the last 29 days: Health Ministry

Fri, 11 Sep 2020 07:30:48 (IST) The total number of infected people increased to 9,90,795 after 23,446 new cases of Corona virus infection were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. An official of the health department gave this information. On Wednesday, 23,816 people have also recovered in the state. Apart from this, after the death of 448 patients, the number of dead has increased to 28,282. After the death of 38 patients in Mumbai, the number of dead has reached 8,023.