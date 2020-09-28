Mon, 28 Sep 2020 09:42:46 (IST) So far, 60,74,703 cases have been reported in the country. Of these 9,62,640 cases are active and so far 5,01,6521 people have been cured and 95,542 people have died.

Mon, 28 Sep 2020 09:30:54 (IST) Corona infection figures exceeded six million in India. 82170 new cases have been reported in one day. 1039 patients died in 24 hours.

Mon, 28 Sep 2020 08:01:52 (IST) In India, the number of people free of infection from Corona has crossed 50 lakh. More than 1 million people have recovered in the last 11 days.

Mon, 28 Sep 2020 07:49:00 (IST) A plurality of doctors, nurses and volunteers who have contributed significantly to the fight against Kovid-19 in Britain will be among those to be honored on the Queen’s birthday. Downing Street (British government office) gave this information on Sunday.