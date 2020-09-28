So far, 60,74,703 cases have been reported in the country. Of these 9,62,640 cases are active and so far 5,01,6521 people have been cured and 95,542 people have died.
Corona infection figures exceeded six million in India. 82170 new cases have been reported in one day. 1039 patients died in 24 hours.
In India, the number of people free of infection from Corona has crossed 50 lakh. More than 1 million people have recovered in the last 11 days.
A plurality of doctors, nurses and volunteers who have contributed significantly to the fight against Kovid-19 in Britain will be among those to be honored on the Queen’s birthday. Downing Street (British government office) gave this information on Sunday.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed the authorities to conduct more surveillance and find out contacts to keep the infection rate of Kovid-19 in Uttar Pradesh below 5 percent and keep the death rate below 1 percent. Yogi Adityanath also said that there should be more investigation in high risk groups.
Leave a Reply