Sun, 27 Sep 2020 20:24:52 (IST) The total number of cases in Maharashtra has increased to 13,39,232 out of which active cases are 2,73,228 while 10,30,015 people have become infection free. At the same time, 35,571 people have died due to corona.

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 20:24:21 (IST) In Maharashtra, 18,056 new cases of corona have been reported and 380 people have died. However, 13,565 people were also discharged after recovering during this period.

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 20:08:41 (IST) Today, 1515 new cases of corona have been reported in Haryana, after which the total number of cases has increased to 1,23,782. Haryana reports 1515 new # COVID19 cases today, taking the total cases in the state to 1,23,782, including 1,05,990… https://t.co/HH5kMyCMTS & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1601217345000

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 20:02:04 (IST) When is herd immunity in India against Corona? Harsh Vardhan said – it’s too far

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 19:57:33 (IST) In Punjab, 1458 new cases of corona have been reported, 50 people have died while 2,299 people have also become infection free. Punjab reports 1458 new # COVID19 cases, 50 deaths and 2299 discharges today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,10,… https://t.co/Bg0e3acOAB & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1601216579000

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 19:55:57 (IST) Today 764 new cases of corona were reported in Uttarakhand while 813 people were also infection free. Uttarakhand reports 764 # COVID19 cases and 813 discharges today, taking the total cases in the state to 47,045, inc… https://t.co/EI5oDoU4p8 & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1601216212000

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 19:46:43 (IST) Maharashtra: From April 20 to September 26, BMC levied a fine of Rs 52.76 lakh from non-masks. During this time, 14,207 cases were registered for violation of the rules of face mask. Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected Rs 52,76,200 fine for 1,4207 violation of face mask… https://t.co/lP2JAWjUZV & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1601215593000

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 19:40:22 (IST) In Mizoram, 30 new patients of Corona virus infection have been reported, including Border Security Force personnel. With this, the number of infection cases in the state has increased to 1,865. In a statement on Sunday, 23 of the new patients came from Aizawl district, four from Serchip, two from Champhai and one from Mamit district.

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 19:15:00 (IST) Today, 9543 new cases of corona have been reported in Karnataka, 6522 people have become infection free while 79 people have died. Karnataka recorded 9,543 new COVID-19 cases (out of 67,857 tests), 6,522 discharges & amp; 79 deaths today, taking total… https://t.co/0THKolem99 & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1601212937000

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 19:08:35 (IST) Today, 1141 new cases of corona have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir while 1365 people have been free from infection. Jammu and Kashmir reports 1,141 new # COVID19 cases and 1,365 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the union… https://t.co/eXoYcFgfoa & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1601213829000

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 18:44:00 (IST) In Andhra Pradesh, 6923 new cases of corona were reported today, 7796 people were infection free and 45 people died.

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 18:43:00 (IST) Today 5791 new cases of corona were reported in Tamil Nadu, 5706 people were discharged after recovery and 80 people died.

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 18:41:27 (IST) Today, 2084 new cases of corona were reported in Rajasthan, 1837 people were discharged after recovery and 15 people died. 2,084 new # COVID19 cases, 1,837 discharged cases & amp; 15 deaths reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of posit… https://t.co/kCsIQmcsef & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1601211509000

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 18:27:01 (IST) Corona spread in India from Dubai and UK passengers, claims IIT study

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 17:59:48 (IST) Apart from this, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said- ‘Remedisvir and plasma therapy cannot be encouraged. The government has issued regular advice regarding their rational use. ‘

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 17:54:26 (IST) The ICMR is actively investigating and researching reports of corona reintegration and although the number of such cases is negligible at the moment: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 17:50:33 (IST) Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, ‘The Indian population is still far from getting herd immunity against COVID-19, as shown in the second sero survey of ICMR. Therefore, all of us should keep following the appropriate rules for COVID-19. ‘

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 17:48:48 (IST) Amit Mohan Prasad said, ‘There are currently 55,603 infected cases in UP, of which 27,826 people are in home isolation. So far 2,05,846 people have opted for home isolation, out of which home isolation period of 1,78,020 people has expired.

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 16:29:58 (IST) In the last 24 hours, 4,403 new cases of corona have been reported in UP and 5,656 infected persons have been discharged after recovering. The recovery rate in the state has been 84.19%. So far 5,594 infected people have died due to corona. This information was given by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 16:28:29 (IST) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Home Secretary of the Government of India and the Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the plight of prisoners in the Quarantine Centers, the plight of Kovid-19 hospitals and attacks on journalists and whistle blowers. National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issues notice to the Home Secretary and Secretary, Ministry of Health and F… https://t.co/VzUdep7eh4 & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1601203614000

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 15:44:43 (IST) BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti has been found infected with the corona virus.

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 15:43:39 (IST) There have been 198 new cases of corona virus infection in Arunachal Pradesh including 15 jawans of security forces and two health workers. With this, the total number of infected people has increased to 8,869. A senior health department official said on Sunday that except 25 people in the new cases, the remaining others do not have signs of infection and have been sent to the Kovid care center.

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 15:19:53 (IST) In the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, 164 policemen have been found corona positive and 2 have died. A total of 22,629 policemen in the state have so far suffered from corona. 241 have died so far: Maharashtra Police

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 14:12:04 (IST) In the last 24 hours in India, 92,043 patients of Corona in India have been cured. 76 per cent of the new cases reported in the country are from 10 states / UTs. Maharashtra alone has more than 23,000 new cases reported, Andhra Pradesh has more than 9,000 new cases: Health Ministry 92,043 new recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. 76% of the new recovered cases are fo… https://t.co/wQNDnampJW & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1601195452000

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 14:08:09 (IST) Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh appealed to the farmers not to burn stubble in view of the Corona epidemic and pollution. State government has deployed 8,000 nodal officers for paddy growing villages, 23,500 more machines are being provided to farmers: CMO Punjab

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 14:00:16 (IST) Earlier we were testing 20,000 samples every day, which has been increased to 60,000. This is part of a change in our strategy, so that patients can be detected and disease controlled. Here the rate of doubling of cases is 50 days: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain We were testing around 20,000 samples earlier which have been increased to 60,000 now. This was a change in our str… https://t.co/4PECG9sm4m & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1601194958000

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 12:52:06 (IST) There have been 12 new reported cases of corona in Himachal Pradesh. Total cases in the state were 14,008, 163 deaths so far, Health Department, Himachal Pradesh 12 new # COVID19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh today. Total number of positive cases stands at 14,008, includin… https://t.co/91znpM8Sti & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1601190446000

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 11:55:02 (IST) There are 3,922 new cases of corona reported in Odisha, 14 people died. Total cases in the state were 2,09,374, so far 797 deaths Health Department

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 09:46:27 (IST) Moradabad: According to the Corona guidelines, packet-locked food, tea-water catering service has started at Moradabad railway station and inside trains, passengers are happy to travel long distances. One passenger told, “I am going from Delhi to Bareilly, the services and food here is good.” Moradabad: According to Corona’s guidelines, packet-locked food, tea and water at Moradabad railway station and inside trains… https://t.co/qKweB89azW & mdash; ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) 1601179797000

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 09:32:17 (IST) There have been 88,600 new cases of corona reported in the last 24 hours in India and 1124 deaths. Total cases in the country were 5,992,533, so far 94,503 deaths. There are currently 9,56,401 active cases of corona in the country, while 49,41,628 people have been cured: Ministry of Health

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 09:30:23 (IST) So far 7,12,57,836 sample tests have been conducted in India. 9,87,861 samples of these were examined on Saturday: ICMR

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 07:54:12 (IST) Thousands of people gathered at London’s Trafalgar Square to join a ‘we don’t agree’ rally on Saturday to protest against restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the Corona virus infection in Britain. These people were also opposing the ‘rule of six’ under which there is a ban on more than five people gathering together.

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 07:53:33 (IST) The 10 states and union territories where 75% of new cases of infection have been reported include Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. The ministry said that Maharashtra has reported the highest number of 17,000 infections, followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with 8 and 7,000 cases respectively.

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 07:53:18 (IST) On Saturday, he was shifted from ICU to a general ward after improving health of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, facing Kovid-19 and dengue. Officials gave this information.

Sun, 27 Sep 2020 07:52:39 (IST) On Saturday, 3372 new cases of corona were reported in Delhi, 4476 people were corona free while 46 people died due to infection. So far 2,67,822 cases of corona have been reported in Delhi out of which 29,717 are active cases while 2,3.2,912 have been infection free. Due to Corona, 5193 people have died in Delhi.