New update

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 17:48:41 (IST) The Supreme Court on Friday said that the Center’s suggestion to give transferable refund vouchers to passengers booking tickets for flights canceled due to Kovid-19 lockdown will be considered.

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 17:42:29 (IST) There have been 608 new cases of corona virus infection in Puducherry after which the total number of infected people has increased to 25,489 in the union territory. In the past 24 hours, seven more people died due to infection.

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 17:38:39 (IST) So far, 22,269 cases of corona have been reported in Maharashtra Police, of which 3,319 are active cases while 18,711 people have become corona free. So far 239 policemen have died in Maharashtra due to Corona.

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 17:38:29 (IST) In the last 24 hours, 281 policemen of Maharashtra Police have been found corona infected and 4 have died due to infection.

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 17:33:23 (IST) During the last 24 hours, 183 new cases of corona have been reported in Mizoram after which the total number of cases in Mizoram has increased to 1786.

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 16:10:32 (IST) UP’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Kumar Awasthi said, ‘Today the Chief Minister made two announcements for journalists. First, any journalist who dies due to Corona will be given assistance of up to 10 lakh rupees. Secondly, health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh will be given to journalists every year.

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 15:52:50 (IST) Assam Health Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma said- ‘RT-PCR test will be done for people coming to Assam and results will also be given within 24 hours. So the quarantine has been reduced from 10 days to 24 hours. Those who have recovered from Corona will not be quarantined on coming to Assam nor will their test be mandatory.

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 15:40:23 (IST) The Supreme Court refused to hear the petition to postpone the Bihar Assembly elections in view of Kovid-19. The application was filed in the Supreme Court stating that elections in Bihar should be postponed due to corona and floods. (Report- Rajesh Choudhary)

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 14:42:04 (IST) President Ramnath Kovind expressed grief over the death of singer SP Balasubramanian. He said – his death has damaged the cultural world. Balasubramanian has died from Corona

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 09:31:43 (IST) Corona cases in India have crossed 58 lakhs. 1,141 patients died in one day. 86,052 new cases a day. Currently there are 9,70,116 cases active in the country. So far 92,290 people have lost their lives.

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 08:34:16 (IST) Corona Testing has reached 13 lakh records in a single day in India. There were 13.8 lakh Tests yesterday.

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 07:58:54 (IST) Mizoram has reported 26 new cases of corona infection in the last 24 hours. There are currently 681 active cases.

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 07:57:43 (IST) Today farmers are going to protest against the agricultural bills. In such a situation, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said that due care has to be taken in view of Kovid.

Fri, 25 Sep 2020 07:56:08 (IST) 75% of new cases of Corona virus in the country are from 10 states / union territories: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare