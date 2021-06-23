Digital Millennium

The coronavirus, covid-19, It continues to be a cause of concern worldwide, because despite the fact that vaccines are already in place to prevent deaths from the virus, new strains or variants continue to emerge that experts analyzed as more dangerous. Currently there has been much talk about the variant Covid-19 Delta, which continues to generate concern among specialists; However, in recently in the India was alerted by a new strain: Delta Plus.

According to the medium Times of India, the first cases of this Delta Plus variant have been identified, also known as ‘AY.1’, in this country.

In this regard, Dr. Sujeet Singh, director of the National Center for Disease Control in New Delhi, indicated – according to the aforementioned media – that between 15 to 20 cases of Delta Plus have been detected in different states of India.

“We need to watch it closely, although for now, Delta is still the dominant and strongest variant.”, he pointed.

Experts study the transmissibility and severity of this mutation in the laboratories of Insacog (India SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia). Although there is no exact certainty as to when and how this new strain originated, it is believed that it may have arrived in late May from Europe. Therefore, they are analyzing samples from previous months to see if there were already cases in March or April.

“We are also studying retrospective samples. We have started to analyze the clinical details to better understand them ”, Dr. Singh said.

According to Biobiochile, It was in the state of Maharashtra that five cases of Delta Plus were first detected in May. In addition, according to El Mundo, the Indian Ministry of Health reported that the Delta Plus variant shows “greater transmission capacity.”

