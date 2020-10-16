Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) is not one of the eight metropolises, besides Île-de-France, affected by the curfew decreed by Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday, October 14. Indeed, the situation tends to improve in this city which puts the package on the screening. For example, olfactory tests are offered, as is a small sponge in the nose or mouth to replace the swab. But are these methods reliable?

“For now, we are very optimistic. We have the equivalence in terms of sensitivity but that needs to be compared on a large scale“, estimates Professor Charles-Hugo Marquette, pulmonologist at the Nice University Hospital. In addition, a general practitioner intends to use antigenic tests on patients who are very symptomatic of Covid, in his office.”The result, in a quarter of an hour, gives the result there. If there is a bar, it is negative; if there are two bars, it is positive“, he said, pointing to the small box.

