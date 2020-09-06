As cases are increasing everyday in India, the demand of people is increasing. People want to know if they have been infected before and whether antibodies have been made in their body. Many institutes are also conducting tests of their employees so that there are no further problems.

Increased demand for antibody testAntibody test centers and hospitals said that the demand for antibody test test is increasing. These tests help detect antibodies in the blood to determine if a person is infected. However, stricter rules and restrictions have been imposed on such tests in some states. Among them, Haryana and Tamil Nadu are two states that have made the rules tougher for this test.

Demand for private labsPrivate labs are expecting demand to increase and all states have asked for relaxation of the rules on Friday, following the central government’s advice. There are two types of antibody tests. First total antibody and second IgG antibody test. Experts said the IgG test helps detect specific antibodies. This test immediately shows whether the person was infected with the corona virus.

So many checkups everydayAccording to SRL Diagnostics CEO Anand, the country’s leading private laboratories are currently testing 1,000–1,400 antibodies per day. There was a drop in demand for their tests earlier. But now, tests have been developed and the government is using it widely for seroserve in many states. People are usually curious and want to know if they have these antibodies. Doctors said that as offices are opening and people are increasingly moving out of homes, there is an eagerness to know if they have already been infected. It reassures a person that he has developed some immunity. These tests are usually successful in detecting antibodies.