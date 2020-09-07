A transparent mask, the essential tool for making children who are deaf or hard of hearing understood. More than 100,000 masks will be available from the end of the month, all kindergarten teachers will be equipped with them as well as those who take care of deaf and hard of hearing children. “The advantage of window masks is that children can still see our mouths and this is important for hearing-impaired children who need to read lips”, explains this specialist teacher.

Three models are already approved. The “France Handicap” association is ready to increase production. “We are putting everything in place so that we can go up to 500,000 inclusive masks produced throughout the APF France Handicap network”, says Prosper Teboul, member of the France Handicap association. Private companies are also placing orders, associations of the hearing impaired demanded greater distribution of these masks. Washable 20 times, they cost 8 to 10 euros each.