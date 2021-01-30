After 14 days of quarantine, they are finally ready to start their investigations. The ten experts sent by the World Health Organization have started to carry out their research in Wuhan (China), the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic. They will try to understand how this virus was born. “It was very difficult for us when everyone called it the Wuhan virus. If we find the source, we could wash away the honor of Wuhan and China.”, hopes a passerby.

Experts have targeted several places to be examined as a priority in order to see more clearly. They will notably go to the city’s virology institute, which has been accused on several occasions of being the source of the disease. They will also visit the Huanan market, the first focus of the epidemic where wild animals such as pangolins were sold, suspected of having played a role in the spread of the virus. They will discuss with several of the first patients of Covid-19. The investigation will still remain very supervised by the Chinese authorities, the team of experts being escorted each time.