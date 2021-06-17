A year ago, health workers in Venezuela fired their first partner who died after contracting COVID-19 while treating the pandemic. Since then, They have denounced that they do not have sufficient protective equipment and that some still do not receive vaccines, while, according to their count, 651 workers have died.

His name was Samuel Viloria, He was a doctor from the state of Zulia and should not be on the front line because he was undergoing treatment for a kidney transplant, according to Jorge Lorenzo, the executive director of the NGO Médicos Unidos de Venezuela (MUV), reminds Efe. He passed away on June 16, 2020 and was the first.

Since then, another 650 health workers have died from covid-19, according to the accounts kept by MUV, although Lorenzo maintains that this is what they have been able to document and “it is not reality”, they suspect that the number “is much higher.”

The latest report, published this Wednesday and which has yesterday as a cut-off date, shows that 13 health workers died with criteria for covid-19 in three days, a number that does not stop growing.

The latest report shows that 13 healthcare workers died meeting criteria for COVID-19 in three days. AFP photo

The number of the NGO contrasts with the official number of deaths from covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, which, according to the Government, was 2,865 until this Tuesday. A data questioned by medical associations and unions that consider that many died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus they are not included in the lists.

According to Lorenzo, who also doubts the official figures, this low number is largely due to lack of PCR testing and the control of information on the pandemic by the Government.

When considering the reasons for mortality among health personnel, the doctor, a public health specialist, affirms that the authorities “at no time” they have responded to the requests and needs of health professionals.

“Even when the epidemic began, we did a survey to find out how the health system was prepared (…) and how was the protection that we had presumption was necessary, “he details.

Everything is missing

The conclusions were clear, they did not have equipmentsufficient staff or training to deal with the pandemic. Twelve months later they continue to denounce that the situation has not changed.

“We never prepareWe never had the vision of ‘we are going to protect health personnel’ “, a complaint about the attitude of the authorities.

Mauro Zambrano, representative of unions of workers in hospitals and clinics in Caracas and coordinator of Monitor Salud, which brings together numerous employees in the sector, takes the floor to put figures on the current situation: infections among workers are multiplying “because the necessary screening tests are not done” between 75 and 78% of cases.



There is a shortage of gloves that is around 56% and only 3% of health centers have all the necessary protective equipment. AFP photo

“Then a worker who goes to work, if you don’t do the proper screening can infect“, he stresses.

On protective equipment, he adds, there are a glove shortage of around 56% and only 3% of health centers have all the necessary protective equipment.

What’s more, only 6% of the centers have soap or sufficient disinfectant to maintain adequate asepsis and 27% have a water supply between 19 and 24 hours a day, according to the data available to them.

Anguish and depression

To the fear of being infected, there are salaries among Venezuelan health workers that, in most cases, they are less than ten dollars; the frustration of not being heard and work overload.

Between migration and medical personnel who have chosen to seek other work alternatives that allow them to live better, Zambrano estimates that “they are attending health centers between 22 and 25% “of the workers.

Namely, three out of four workers are missing and the rest must make up for their lack with an additional effort.

“The staff is fatigued, they are tired and, as there have been so many resignations, the main problem is (the overload) of the people who remain working (…) Tonight there will be an in-service nurse of 40 or 50 patients, or several services on the same floor without a break at night, “explains Lorenzo.

Faced with this situation, the psychiatrists of Médicos Unidos launched a study among workers that shows that the 72% of them had anxiety symptoms.

In addition, 73% of the respondents, all of them health workers from different fields, had symptoms of depression.

Lorenzo explains that these results are “very high values” that are above countries in which similar studies have been done.

The harshest sample of a staff that is fatigued, exhausted by the pandemic, bad working conditions and, especially, for not being listened to after a year firing colleagues.

EFE Agency

PB