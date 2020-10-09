Coronavirus In Vaasa, 99% of the sources of coronavirus infection remain officially unclear, even though it is known where the traces lead – there are regional differences in reporting

In Vaasa, it is not enough that the infection is known to come from a student party. You want to name a person in the chain of infection. In Hus, the probable source is considered sufficient information.

In Finland more than half of the sources of coronavirus infections remain unidentified. The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) said Thursday that last week the source of the infection remained unclear in about 60 percent of cases.

There are regional differences in the traceability of the virus.

In about 20% of cases in the Helsinki and Uusimaa (Hus) hospital districts, the source of infection is known and in about 80% the source is unclear. In the Vaasa hospital district, the source of infection has been recorded as unclear in as many as 99 percent of cases, THL says.

No one may have an accurate picture of how much of the sources of infection are actually being investigated, as hospital districts have different ways of reporting.

In Vaasa the source of the infection is marked as unclear if the source cannot be named even though it is known from which event or restaurant the infection was obtained.

In the Hus area, the origin is considered to be known if the patient knows for sure or is likely to have been exposed to the virus, for example in a family circle, abroad, at work, in a hobby or at a student event.

In the Vaasa hospital district, the infection situation plummeted last weekend. 272 new cases have now been identified in the infection cluster, of which 234 in Vaasa. Cases have been reported between Friday and Friday last week.

The Vaasa health authorities have a clear view of the origin of the infections.

“We have knowledge of where the infections came from, but we don’t have knowledge of who they came from. I dare say that 97 or 95 percent of our cases come from student parties or nightclubs, or both, ”says the Chief Medical Officer of the City of Vaasa’s Department of Social and Health Care. Heikki Kaukoranta.

According to Kaukoranta, only about 1–2% of cases in Vaasa have been able to name an infectious agent. For the most part, the source has been considered unclear, although it is known that traces lead to student events and nightclubs.

Husissa it is interpreted that the source of the infection is likely to be known or can be strongly suspected if the patient knows that he or she has been exposed to the virus within a certain period of time, for example at a workplace, hobby or student event.

“For example, if 50 students have been at a party one day and ten get sick, yes, for all ten, we report that they got it from the student party, even though they can’t name who was positive,” says the Infectious Disease, Assistant Chief Physician. Eeva Ruotsalainen Husista.

According to the Swede, the sources of infection can also be confirmed later when new infections start to appear from the same exposure site as the public event.

Hus is reported to have an unclear source of infection in 80 percent at present. This means that the patient themselves cannot assess where the infection came from.

Swedish points out that, although 80% of sources of infection are unclear, infection tracing works to break exposed chains of infection.

He emphasizes that infection is traced both forward and backward. Although the sources of infection are not known, patients are able to tell where and who they themselves may have been exposed to the virus. This is important to break the chains of infection.

“All exposed people are contacted and quarantined in the shortest possible time. The number of exposed and quarantine decisions in the Hus area is huge, with around 3,500 exposed each week and several mass exposures. As a result, there may be delays of a few days in contacting individual municipalities, ”says Ruotsalainen.

“Attention must be turned to the spit factory, which means that the number of people’s social contacts must be reduced. If people met less and were rushed less, there would not be so many exposures or quarantines. There is now such a great risk of the epidemic spreading that we and our citizens must do everything we can to prevent it. ”