Uruguay lived this Thursday its blackest day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, since it registered 35 new deaths, record for a single day in the neighboring country.

According to the National Emergency System (Sinae), the new fatalities were between 23 and 94 years old, and with those deaths the country reached the 1009 total deaths because of the Covid-19.

In addition, 1,728 new positive cases Among the 15,104 analyzes carried out during the day and, added to another 913 cases corresponding to previous days that were registered in the system, the total now amounts to 108,188 as of March 13, 2020.

At this time, Uruguay has an index of more than 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in all its departments, so the entire Nation is in the red, according to the Harvard risk index.

President Luis Lacalle Pou was vaccinated this week. Reuters photo

Uruguayan medical and scientific societies asked the national government “effective measures” for the reduction of mobility in the face of what they consider a “imminent health catastrophe” in the country that has 3.5 million inhabitants.

At the moment, the Uruguayan Society of Intensive Medicine reported that 70% of beds are occupied. Of that total, 41.9% correspond to patients with coronavirus.

Last Monday, President Luis Lacalle Pou told the press that “he does not believe in a police state” and, therefore, reaffirmed that he will not confine the population despite the outbreak of the first wave of covid-19, which is leading to a situation close to collapse to intensive care units.

This statement was given by the president minutes after being vaccinated and entering the list of 662,421 people who were already inoculated with the first dose of CoronaVac or Pfizer against SARS-CoV-2. In addition, 58,944 received the second dose.

With information from EFE

DB