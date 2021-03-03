Uruguayans little “they are scoring” to receive the vaccine against covid-19 from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, whose effectiveness the authorities defended, who invited the population to enroll in the immunization process that began last Monday.

This was assured to the press this Wednesday by the president of the State Health Services Administration (ASSE), Leonardo Cipriani, who stressed that these vaccines are “extremely effective.”

Cipriani said that the vaccine can prevent “practically 100 times it is said that it has a lower efficacy” compared to vaccines that are being applied in other countries.

Likewise, he stressed that the way in which the vaccine was negotiated will allow Uruguay, with 3.5 million inhabitants, become one of the first to finish inoculations, despite starting the process after other countries.

“Uruguay is going to be able to give a good surprise if people collaborate,” he said.

In addition, he estimated that about half of the year vaccination could be fulfilled by 80%.

In this context, the Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health plans to distribute the leftover vaccines from Sinovac for groups of prisoners and people living on the streets.

However, these groups were expected to begin to be vaccinated in the third week of the plan, along with residents and workers of nursing homes, health workers and children under 60 with chronic diseases.

The vaccination centers opened their doors last Monday to administer the 192,000 doses from Chinese biological agents to police, military, firefighters, teachers and workers of the Institute for Children and Adolescents (INAU) under 60 years of age.

The health personnel will begin to be vaccinated as of next Monday, when the first doses of the American Pfizer are scheduled to arrive in Uruguay.

Uruguay, which is the last country in South America to start vaccination, has registered since March of last year 59,171 infections (7,189 active, 75 of them in intensive care) and 617 deaths.

Source: EFE

